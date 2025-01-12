Heartfelt Moment in Convocation

Recently, a convocation was held at the University of Sindh, where position holders were given special recognition. Among them was Iqra Iqbal, who gained popularity on social media for her remarkable dedication and achievements. Her success sends a powerful message to other young women pursuing higher education in Pakistan. Iqra’s achievements are a testament to the support of her parents, who broke societal barriers to ensure her success. Her father, Muhammad Iqbal, a kind-hearted and humble man, is seen with her in a widely shared photograph that symbolises the value of perseverance and familial support. The image conveys a clear lesson: hard work and determination can lead to success regardless of one’s financial background.

Iqra Iqbal, now a gold medallist and the top graduate of the IR department at the University of Sindh, serves as an inspiration to all students striving for excellence. Her story reminds us of the importance of parental encouragement and the transformative power of education. As the saying goes, “Work hard in silence, and let success make the noise.” This is precisely what Iqra has exemplified.

SADAM HUSSAIN,

Sindh