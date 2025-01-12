Hepatitis-free Pakistan program worth Rs67 billion starts: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal has said that Hepatitis-free Pakistan program worth sixty-seven billion rupees has been started. Addressing an event here on Saturday, he said the federal government will contribute fifty one percent while the provinces forty-nine percent funds in the program.

The Minister said it is our effort to purge the country of Hepatitis-C in the next three to four years. Referring to the success of Egypt in this regard, he said this is doable. The Minister noted that freeing the country from Hepatitis-C is a noble mission as that it will also help lift the people out of poverty.