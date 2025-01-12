Sunday, January 12, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Hepatitis-free Pakistan program worth Rs67 billion starts: Ahsan Iqbal

Staff Reporter
January 12, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -   Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal has said that Hepatitis-free Pakistan program worth sixty-seven billion rupees has been started.  Addressing an event here on Saturday, he said the federal government will contribute fifty one percent while the provinces forty-nine percent funds in the program.

The Minister said it is our effort to purge the country of Hepatitis-C in the next three to four years. Referring to the success of Egypt in this regard, he said this is doable. The Minister noted that freeing the country from Hepatitis-C is a noble mission as that it will also help lift the people out of poverty.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1736577358.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025