Imran files petition in LHC for bail in May 9 cases

Lahore - Pakistan Tehreek-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan moved the Lahore High Court, requesting post-arrest bail in several May 9 cases lodged against him.

In his plea, Imran Khan said that he was in National Accountability Bureau (NAB) custody in Islamabad on May 9 and had nothing to do with the violence that erupted on that day. PTI founder described the cases registered against him as an act of “political revenge.”

Imran Khan told the court that he has been subjected to ‘political victimization’ and facing several ‘fabricated’ cases for two years and requested the court to grant him post-arrest bail.

PTI founder moved the Lahore High Court after the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) rejected his bail plea in eight May 9 cases, including the Jinnah House attack.

PTI founder said, “The ATC has rejected the bail applications, contrary to the facts.” Earlier, Imran Khan’s sister, Aleema Khanum said that the PTI founder has decided to present his case at the International Human Rights Organisation (IHRO).

Speaking to reporters outside Adiala Jail, Aleema Khan claimed that Imran Khan was not allowed to communicate with his children. She further said, “He is not allowed to meet his doctor, and this treatment amounts to torture.” On Friday, Imran Khan urged transparency in probe into violence cases while speaking to lawyers and media from jail.

A two-member bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) headed by Chief Justice Aalia Neelum will hear jailed former prime minister Imran Khan’s bail petitions on January 13, a private TV channel reported on Saturday. Justice Asjad Javaid Ghural is member of the bench. The LHC registrar has scheduled Imran Khan’s petitions for hearing and issued the cause list.