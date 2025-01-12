Imran Khan insists on judicial commission by Jan31 to continue negotiations: Hamid Raza

Sunni Ittehad Council Chairman Sahibzada Hamid Raza has stated that PTI founder Imran Khan has insisted that negotiations will not progress unless a judicial commission is formed to investigate the incidents of May 9 and November 26.

Speaking to the media after meeting Imran Khan at Adiala Jail, Hamid Raza noted that the discussion took place in a controlled environment. He emphasized that Imran Khan is resolute in his demand for the commission, adding that negotiations would cease if the commission is not established by January 31. Only Imran Khan has the authority to extend this deadline.

Hamid Raza further stated that any decision made by the judicial commission would be accepted, provided it is impartial. However, any "handpicked" or biased decision would be completely rejected.

The Sunni Ittehad Council leader called on the government to demonstrate its decision-making capability by forming the commission to facilitate meaningful progress in negotiations. He expressed disappointment over the lack of progress so far, urging the government to show tangible advancements during the third meeting of the negotiation committee. Two specific demands are expected to be submitted in writing during this meeting.

Hamid Raza concluded by warning that the anticipated decision tomorrow would not enhance Pakistan's reputation.