Imran Khan to face punishment in 190m pound case: Faisal Vawda

Former federal minister and Senator Faisal Vawda has asserted that Imran Khan will not escape punishment in the 190-million-pound case.

Speaking to the media in Karachi, Vawda claimed that certain PTI leaders were conspiring against Imran Khan, seeking to keep the party's founder in jail. He dismissed rumors of backdoor negotiations involving Imran Khan, stating that such propaganda, including claims about the PTI founder’s wife leading talks, was baseless.

Vawda revealed that he had advised Imran Khan against the 190-million-pound issue at the time, warning him it was a mistake. “The crime was committed four and a half years ago, and I warned him back then. Imran Khan signed, and now no one is willing to take responsibility for it,” he added.

He criticized PTI's strategies, describing their protests and acts of hooliganism as ineffective. Vawda also claimed he repeatedly cautioned the PTI founder that his associates not only wanted him jailed but also sought to harm him further.

Addressing claims of foreign pressure, Vawda stated that such propaganda had ceased, and there were no backdoor negotiations taking place. He stressed that the 190-million-pound case was an “open-and-shut” matter and that Imran Khan would inevitably face punishment.

"On January 20, PTI will face nothing but disappointment," he predicted, emphasizing that popularity does not place anyone above the law.

Vawda underscored the importance of honest negotiations, calling dialogue the cornerstone of democracy, and criticized PTI members for enjoying the negotiation process while leaving their leader without recourse to executive orders.

He concluded by stating that PTI’s negotiation efforts had inadvertently strengthened the legal position of the "Form 47 government."