Sunday, January 12, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Israel approves plan to withdraw troops from Gaza: Report

Israel approves plan to withdraw troops from Gaza: Report
Anadolu
1:42 PM | January 12, 2025
International

Israel approved plans to withdraw troops from the Gaza Strip, after advancements in prisoner exchange negotiations with Hamas, media reports said Saturday.

The Haaretz newspaper said the military authorized several plans for the swift withdrawal of soldiers from Gaza in response to progress in the talks.

It examined options, including withdrawing troops through the Netzarim Corridor, which divides Gaza into two.

Despite having established extensive infrastructure and positions in the region, the military said it could "evacuate" forces, emphasizing its readiness to implement any agreement reached by the government and the Palestinian resistance group, including a rapid troop pullback from Gaza.

The Israeli Prime Minister's Office revealed earlier that a delegation, led by Mossad chief David Barnea and Ronen Bar, chief of the Shin Bet internal security service, will travel to Qatar to continue negotiations.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met before the announcement with Steve Witkoff -- US President-elect Donald Trump’s special envoy for the Middle East.

CM Maryam approves Rs62bn for 'Apni Chhat Apna Ghar' initiative

Yedioth Ahronoth also reported, that 90% of the details of a prisoner exchange agreement between Israel and Hamas have been finalized, citing political sources.

Anadolu

International

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1736663513.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025