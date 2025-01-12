Israel approves plan to withdraw troops from Gaza: Report

Israel approved plans to withdraw troops from the Gaza Strip, after advancements in prisoner exchange negotiations with Hamas, media reports said Saturday.

The Haaretz newspaper said the military authorized several plans for the swift withdrawal of soldiers from Gaza in response to progress in the talks.

It examined options, including withdrawing troops through the Netzarim Corridor, which divides Gaza into two.

Despite having established extensive infrastructure and positions in the region, the military said it could "evacuate" forces, emphasizing its readiness to implement any agreement reached by the government and the Palestinian resistance group, including a rapid troop pullback from Gaza.

The Israeli Prime Minister's Office revealed earlier that a delegation, led by Mossad chief David Barnea and Ronen Bar, chief of the Shin Bet internal security service, will travel to Qatar to continue negotiations.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met before the announcement with Steve Witkoff -- US President-elect Donald Trump’s special envoy for the Middle East.

Yedioth Ahronoth also reported, that 90% of the details of a prisoner exchange agreement between Israel and Hamas have been finalized, citing political sources.