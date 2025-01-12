Sunday, January 12, 2025
Javed Dogar elected as DBA President

January 12, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MULTAN  -  Javed Ali Dogar had been elected as the new president of the Multan District Bar Association  after securing 1,106 votes in the annual elections. According to unofficial result, Syeda Bushra Naqvi, the only female contender for the top post, received 819 votes. Afzal Bashir Ansari finished third with 314 votes, while Javed Iqbal Ojla managed 16 votes. In the vice presidential race, Khalid Baloch emerged victorious with 1,081 votes, leaving Chaudhry Muhammad Naeem in second position with 642 votes. Nadeem Abbas Bukhari and Shamshad-ul-Haq Rana followed with 312 and 261 votes, respectively.

