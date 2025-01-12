Sunday, January 12, 2025
Karachi tops list of world's most polluted cities

Web Desk
10:58 AM | January 12, 2025
 Karachi has topped the list of most polluted cities of the world.

The city reached the top of the list with 262 Air Quality Index, Dhaka stands second with 249 Air Quality Index, and Kabul remained on third position with regard to the most polluted cities of the world.

Pollution is becoming an intractable problem of Pakistan as its big cities like Lahore, Karachi, Multan, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi and Peshawar have been engulfed in pollution.

According to experts, air pollution creates respiratory problems for the citizens, particularly old and children are the hardest hit of bad air quality.

A weak ago, Lahore stood top in the list of most polluted cities of the world. Smog is viewed as the most pressing reason for worsening the air quality.

