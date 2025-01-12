Khaqan Abbas highlights rule of law as foundation for country’s development

Former Prime Minister and head of the Awam Pakistan Party (APP), Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, emphasized that the rule of law is fundamental to a country’s development.

Speaking on the final day of the Think Festival 2025 on Sunday, Abbasi highlighted that elections in the country had been manipulated, undermining political and economic stability. He asserted that progress is impossible without adherence to the rule of law.

Reflecting on his 25 years in politics, Abbasi admitted to past mistakes, including the approval of constitutional amendments without proper scrutiny. He stressed the need for the military to operate within constitutional limits to ensure harmony in governance.

Abbasi criticized the performance of major political parties, pointing out that despite years of governance the PPP in Sindh for 16 years, PTI in KP for 11 years, and PML-N at the federal level issues like health, education, and infrastructure remain unresolved. He also noted that even PTI’s victory in the 2018 elections was not solely due to its own strength.

Calling for unity, Abbasi urged all stakeholders to collaborate on solutions for the country’s challenges. Reflecting on his tenure as prime minister, he mentioned reducing taxes on the salaried class, including the exemption of income up to Rs1.2 million annually in 2018.

He concluded by calling for an end to the culture of accusations, emphasizing that no party or institution is free from blame. He underscored the importance of adhering to the constitution, regardless of personal preferences.