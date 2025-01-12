Khawaja Asif accuses PTI of diverting 190m pound case

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif expressed confidence that the verdict in the 190 million pound case would be grounded in facts.

Speaking to the media in Sialkot, he emphasized that the funds rightfully belonged to the government and the public.

He accused the PTI government, under Imran Khan's leadership, of redirecting the money to private business accounts instead of depositing it into the national treasury, allegedly through approvals granted in a sealed envelope.

Khawaja Asif condemned what he described as unprecedented corruption during the PTI era.

Earlier in the day, the defence minister hosted a lunch to honor the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy-winning cricket team. He also assured efforts to address the challenges faced by Sialkot's cricket stadium, pledging to work alongside the Punjab government to find solutions.