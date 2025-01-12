Khuhro strongly rejects centre’s stance of dismissing Sindh’s objections to canal project

KARACHI - Nisar Khuhro, President of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Sindh, has strongly rejected the federal government’s stance dismissing Sindh’s objections to the controversial canal project. He called the federal government’s position, which asserts that no province can take water from another province’s share, weak and unfounded. He also raised questions regarding the lack of implementation of the 1991 water accord and the ongoing canal project.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Khuhro criticized Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal and the federal government, urging them to clarify how Punjab, which already receives its allocated share of water, could have additional water to fill the 4152 cusecs capacity of the Cholistan Canal. “The federal government must explain where this extra water is coming from, as Punjab does not have surplus water to meet the demands of the canal project,” he said.

Khuhro further questioned the federal government’s plan to remodell the Qadirabad, Sulemanki, and Rasul Barrages to divert water from the Jhelum River to the Cholistan Canal. He raised concerns about the impact this would have on the Jhelum and Chenab command areas, particularly if the Chashma and Taunsa Panjnad Link Canals are continuously diverted to these new projects. “Will this not turn Sindh into a barren land?” he asked.

The PPP Sindh leader also expressed concerns regarding the Chashma-Jhelum Link Canal and the Taunsa Panjnad Link Canal, both of which are flood canals. Sindh has objections that these canals, if continuously filled, would result in the diversion of Sindh’s share of water to the Cholistan Canal and other projects.

Khuhro continued to question the federal government’s commitment to the 1991 water accord, pointing out that while the government references the agreement to establish provincial water shares, the actual implementation of the accord is lacking. “Why is the water distribution not being done under Para 2 of the accord?” he asked. “If Sindh has objections to the water distribution under the three-tier formula, then why is the distribution not being done under Para 2 as specified in the agreement?”

Further raising concerns, Khuhro questioned how the federal government could claim no province can take another province’s water when pumping stations are installed between Taunsa and Guddu Barrage, allegedly allowing theft of Sindh’s water. He also asked why the report of the ministerial committee led by Khalid Magsi, which was tasked with preventing water theft and monitoring water flow, has not been implemented.

Khuhro demanded the federal government explain why, if water distribution is indeed transparent, a telemetry system for monitoring water flow has not been installed. He also asked why the federal government has not called a meeting of the Constitutional forum, the Council of Common Interests (CCI), to resolve ongoing water disputes.

The PPP Sindh president concluded by urging the federal government to address these issues transparently and ensure fair and just water distribution according to the 1991 accord.