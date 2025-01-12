KP CM, Governor grieved over loss of lives in Karak accident

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Saturday expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in a tragic accident on Indus Highway in Karak district.

The Chief Minister extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, praying for the deceased’s forgiveness and offering strength to their loved ones. He also directed authorities to ensure that the injured receive all necessary medical care.

Conveying his best wishes for a swift recovery to those injured, the Chief Minister expressed solidarity with the grieving families, assuring them that the provincial government shares their sorrow during this difficult time.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Saturday took notice of the tragic traffic accident in Karak’s Ambery Kelay, which claimed 10 lives. He sought detailed reports on the incident and directed health department officials to provide all possible medical assistance to the injured.

The Governor instructed Red Crescent teams to carry out relief activities and urged Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) workers to actively participate in relief efforts, including donating blood to help the victims. Vice Chairman of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Red Crescent, Farzand Ali Wazir, promptly visited the accident site at the Governor’s request, coordinated with local authorities, and supervised relief operations, ensuring the clearance of roadblocks.

During his visit, Wazir met with health department officials and relief agencies, appreciating their emergency response efforts.

Separately, Governor Kundi expressed deep sorrow over the death of 12 workers, including 10 from Shangla, in a Quetta coal mine accident. He prayed for the departed souls and extended his condolences to the bereaved families, wishing them strength to endure the irreparable loss.