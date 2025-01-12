Sunday, January 12, 2025
KP Governor visits shrine of Sufi saint Abdullah Shah Ghazi

Our Staff Reporter
January 12, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  Faisal Karim Kundi visited the shrine of Hazrat Abdullah Shah Ghazi here on Saturday and laid floral wreath at the grave of Sufi saint. He also offered prayers for the development and prosperity of the country. Faisal Karim Kundi also distributed langar during his visit to the shrine. He also met with the devotees at the shrine and inquired about their well-being.

At the Dargah, Faisal Karim Kundi stressed the need to spread the message of Sufis. KP Governor expressed his devotion to the Sufism. He reiterated the commitment of the PPP government to promote message of peace,love and brotherhood propagated by Sufi saints.

Our Staff Reporter

