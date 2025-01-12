KP has fallen into hands of incompetent, ineffective leadership: KP Governor

KARACHI - Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Faisal Karim Kundi, has expressed concerns over the province’s current state, stating that KP has fallen into the hands of incompetent and ineffective leadership. Speaking at a press conference at the Karachi Press Club on Saturday, Kundi stated that the province is facing severe unrest and insecurity, and it seems that the Chief Minister of KP is unable to manage the situation.

He emphasised that the Chief Minister’s priority seems to be securing the release of the founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan, rather than addressing the province’s deteriorating conditions. “Governor’s rule is not a democratic process,” Kundi added, reiterating that his administration is open to dialogue for peace.

The Governor was welcomed by the Karachi Press Club Secretary, Sohail Afzal Khan, and other officials, who presented him with an ajrak, shield, and flowers. Khan briefed the Governor on the club’s activities and its advocacy for journalists’ rights, noting that the Press Club has played a pivotal role in opposing dictatorship in Pakistan.

Kundi reflected on KP’s situation, stating that the province, once known for its natural beauty, has now become a region plagued by insecurity. He criticized the provincial government for its lack of concern and mismanagement, particularly in light of the growing conflict in Kurram. “The provincial government appears indifferent to the worsening situation, and the Chief Minister cannot seem to control it,” he said.

The Governor further commented on the KP police’s lack of equipment, suggesting that without proper arms, they would not be able to combat the rising violence. He pointed out that while the provincial government calls for the army to withdraw, they seem more focused on freeing the PTI founder rather than addressing the state’s urgent security needs.

Highlighting the disarray in the province, Kundi mentioned that 34 public universities in KP are without Vice-Chancellors, with the provincial government seeking to appoint party loyalists to these positions. He also accused the government of selling off land intended for educational institutions established at the Governor’s request. Kundi criticized the government’s approach, saying that while the political leadership squabbles, the people continue to suffer. He also remarked on the need for reforms, including the introduction of a cashless system for university payments and the implementation of facial recognition technology for exams in KP’s universities.

The Governor reiterated his willingness to engage in discussions for peace, but stressed that if no progress is made, stronger measures may be required. He also expressed concern over the humanitarian crisis in Kurram, where conflicting groups have established over 750 bunkers and the local police lack the resources to handle the situation effectively.

In response to questions about the KP government’s response, Kundi revealed that the provincial administration had not called any meetings, either of the cabinet or the provincial assembly, to address the ongoing law and order challenges.

Kundi concluded by highlighting efforts to establish a Governors’ Forum involving South Asian countries and ongoing initiatives to provide IT training for students in KP’s universities.