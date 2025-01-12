Kundi visits shrine of Abdullah Shah Ghazi

KARACHI - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi visited the shrine of Hazrat Abdullah Shah Ghazi on Saturday and laid a floral wreath at the grave of the Sufi saint. He also offered prayers for the development and prosperity of the country.

During his visit, Faisal Karim Kundi distributed langar and met with the devotees at the shrine, inquiring about their well-being.

At the shrine, the Governor emphasized the need to spread the message of Sufism.

Faisal Karim Kundi expressed his devotion to Sufism and reiterated the commitment of the PPP government to promote the message of peace, love, and brotherhood propagated by Sufi saints.