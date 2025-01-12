Sunday, January 12, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Kundi visits shrine of Abdullah Shah Ghazi

Kundi visits shrine of Abdullah Shah Ghazi
NEWS WIRE
January 12, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi visited the shrine of Hazrat Abdullah Shah Ghazi on Saturday and laid a floral wreath at the grave of the Sufi saint. He also offered prayers for the development and prosperity of the country.

During his visit, Faisal Karim Kundi distributed langar and met with the devotees at the shrine, inquiring about their well-being.

At the shrine, the Governor emphasized the need to spread the message of Sufism.

Faisal Karim Kundi expressed his devotion to Sufism and reiterated the commitment of the PPP government to promote the message of peace, love, and brotherhood propagated by Sufi saints.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1736663513.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025