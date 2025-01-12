Sunday, January 12, 2025
Lebanon’s new president says to visit Saudi Arabia on first official trip

Lebanon's new president says to visit Saudi Arabia on first official trip
January 12, 2025
Beirut, Lebanon  -  The new Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said on Saturday his first official overseas trip would be to Saudi Arabia during a call with the Gulf kingdom’s de facto leader, the president’s office said. Lawmakers elected the 61-year-old army chief on Thursday, bringing to an end two years without a president for the multi-confessional, crisis-wracked country. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman called to congratulate Aoun on Saturday and invited him to visit his country, the Lebanese presidency and official Saudi news agency SPA said. Aoun responded that Saudi Arabia would be his “first destination”, his office said.

