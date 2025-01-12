Sunday, January 12, 2025
Maulana Fazlur Rehman vows to uphold Islamic principles in politics despite challenges

Web Desk
8:21 PM | January 12, 2025
Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has emphasized that abandoning efforts to integrate Islamic principles into politics is not an option.

Speaking at a ceremony in Multan, he described human intellect as a divine blessing safeguarded by religious institutions. He acknowledged the challenges of advocating for Islamic values in politics, especially when dealing with Muslim rulers, but stressed that the struggle must continue.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman highlighted JUI's unwavering commitment, pointing out that despite having only eight members in the National Assembly, the party has persevered and achieved notable progress.

He reaffirmed the importance of following the path set by their elders, entrusting the results of their efforts to God.

