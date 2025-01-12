Sunday, January 12, 2025
Meeting reviews Chinese firm’s investment plans in Kohat

Our Staff Reporter
January 12, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar  -  A high-level meeting was held in Kohat to discuss a Chinese company’s interest in investing in the region. The meeting, chaired by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Aftab Alam Afridi, was attended by former Federal Interior Minister and PTI leader Shehryar Afridi, Chairman DDAC Kohat Shafi Jan, MPAs Daud Shah Afridi and Sajid Iqbal, Tehsil Mayor Qari Sher Zaman, and other officials.  

The discussion focused on the company’s plans to invest in farming and livestock sectors. The provincial government assured the company of full support and promised to facilitate its ventures. Decisions were made to ensure smooth progress in this regard.  

Minister Aftab Alam Afridi highlighted that the investment would create employment opportunities, strengthen the local economy, and introduce modern technology in livestock and farming.

Our Staff Reporter

