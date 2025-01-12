Sunday, January 12, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Mubashir Rehman elected as president LBA

Mubashir Rehman elected as president LBA
Staff Reporter
January 12, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -  T he Lahore Bar Association’s (LBA)  annual elections concluded with Mubashir Rehman Chaudhry attaining victory as the president after receiving 2,400 votes. The results were announced by Election Board Chairman Imran Masood here on Saturday. Among other key positions, Mian Sharjeel emerged victorious for the position of senior vice president. Saif-ul-Muluk Khokhar was elected as vice president, Waqas Aslam Kahloon elected as vice president for the Model Town seat, and Aflatoon Jhakar was elected as vice president for the Cantt seat. Naseer Bhalla has been elected as general secretary, Malik Sharjeel as secretary, Shujaat Ali as joint secretary,  Ijaz Gujar as finance secretary and ChAtiq as auditor.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1736663513.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025