Mubashir Rehman elected as president LBA

LAHORE - T he Lahore Bar Association’s (LBA) annual elections concluded with Mubashir Rehman Chaudhry attaining victory as the president after receiving 2,400 votes. The results were announced by Election Board Chairman Imran Masood here on Saturday. Among other key positions, Mian Sharjeel emerged victorious for the position of senior vice president. Saif-ul-Muluk Khokhar was elected as vice president, Waqas Aslam Kahloon elected as vice president for the Model Town seat, and Aflatoon Jhakar was elected as vice president for the Cantt seat. Naseer Bhalla has been elected as general secretary, Malik Sharjeel as secretary, Shujaat Ali as joint secretary, Ijaz Gujar as finance secretary and ChAtiq as auditor.