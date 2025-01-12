Not for sale but absolutely open for business: Greenland lawmaker to Trump

President-elect Donald Trump has once again ignited global controversy by reviving his ambitious and contentious proposal to purchase Greenland, the world’s largest island.

In a December post on Truth Social, Trump described the ownership and control of Greenland as an “absolute necessity” for the US, signaling a renewed interest in acquiring the autonomous Danish territory.

This move, reminiscent of his first presidency’s suggestion to buy Greenland in 2019, has stirred widespread debate over US foreign policy, national security, and the strategic significance of the Arctic region.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Trump escalated the discussion when asked whether he would rule out the use of “military or economic coercion” to acquire Greenland or Panama – both territories in which he had previously expressed interest.

His response was blunt and unapologetic: “No, I can’t assure you on either of those, but I can say this: We need them for economic security.”

Trump’s remarks have provoked sharp reactions from Greenlandic leaders, Danish officials, and international observers, raising critical questions about sovereignty, security, and geopolitical strategy in the Arctic.

“We are not for sale, but we are absolutely open for business and cooperation,” Kuno Fencker, a member of Greenland’s parliament and the Foreign and Security Committee, said in an interview with Anadolu.

Fencker, a representative of the Siumut party, which is part of Greenland’s ruling coalition, acknowledged Trump’s reputation for bold statements.

“We know that he’s a businessman, we know that he’s a politician who always comes with bold statements,” he said.

“So, I think we should take the comments with a grain of salt. People can’t buy states or people anymore. That’s a way of the past.”

Greenland’s sovereignty and security

However, Fencker admitted that Trump’s comments touched on a sensitive historical truth.

“In essence, he’s right in some points that Denmark essentially owns us. They annexed us in 1953,” said the lawmaker.

“Greenland doesn’t want to be annexed again by another country. It is the will and the right of the Greenlandic people to become self-determined, even externally, like becoming a sovereign state.”

Fencker also stressed Greenland’s pragmatic approach to security concerns.

“After becoming a state, we can give out some of our sovereignty in regards to defense and security,” he said, highlighting Greenland’s lack of a military and the economic capacity to secure its vast and sparsely populated territory.

“We are not naive. We are not looking for utopia for Greenland, but we are absolutely aware that we have to cooperate with the US, NATO, and our nearest allies here in North America.”

Currently, Greenland enjoys autonomy within the Kingdom of Denmark and falls under NATO’s defense umbrella due to Denmark’s membership in the alliance.

Fencker emphasized this arrangement: “We are under the umbrella for protection for our security and defense from NATO. But when Greenland becomes independent or becomes a state, we are absolutely aware that we need to cooperate with the US and NATO, and even Denmark.”

Strategic and economic importance

With a population of about 57,000, Greenland has been linked to Denmark for over six centuries but holds a pivotal geopolitical position in the Arctic.

The US already maintains a permanent military presence at Pituffik Space Base, formerly known as Thule Air Base, in northwest Greenland, a critical asset for missile defense and early warning systems.

Fencker recognized Greenland’s value in the evolving geopolitical landscape and utmost importance for the US.

“Greenland is on the North American continent. We are not in Europe, so of course Trump is interested in Greenland for the sake of the security of the American people, but also for the security of alliances and the Western world,” he said.

Beyond security, Fencker highlighted Greenland’s vast reserves of oil, natural gas, and critical minerals essential for producing semiconductors, batteries, and renewable energy technologies.

“We have vast amounts of energy resources in terms of oil, natural gas, gas, and also critical minerals which are used for conductors, chips and batteries, and for the transition to what you call the green energy,” he said.

“We have a lot of potential in tourism and also hydropower energy. This area is vital for the security of the North American continent.”

Denmark’s neglect and push for independence

Fencker also criticized Denmark’s longstanding neglect of Greenland's security needs.

There should be “far more ambitious plans” to protect the island, its waters, and Greenlandic people, he said, stressing that Greenland’s defense has been overshadowed by Denmark’s broader strategic priorities.

This perceived neglect has fueled a growing push for independence, with Fencker asserting that Greenland is actively working toward sovereignty.

In the spring of 2024, lawmakers put forward a proposal for parliament to activate Article 21 of the Self-Government Act, he said, which sets the framework for Greenland to directly work toward independence and becoming a sovereign state.

“We have made a draft proposal for our constitutional law, and that is being presented to the public right now,” Fencker said.

“We have also allocated funds in our fiscal budget for 2025 and 2026 to finalize this process.”

In this context, Fencker views Trump’s renewed attention as an opportunity for Greenland to accelerate its independence.

“This is a good possibility for Greenland to become independent, becoming a sovereign state. It’s only a matter of how we can cooperate and act decently in regard to Trump's remarks,” he said.