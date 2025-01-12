Pakistan overhaul squad for historic West Indies Test Series in Multan

LAHORE - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced a revamped 15-member squad on Saturday for the two-match Test series against the West Indies, set to commence in Multan on January 17. This marks the first Test series hosted by Pakistan against the West Indies since 2006, adding historical significance to the encounter.

The selectors have made seven changes to the squad that toured South Africa and suffered a disappointing 2-0 whitewash. Key alterations include the inclusion of spinners Sajid Khan and Abrar Ahmed to support left-arm spinner Noman Ali, bolstering Pakistan’s spin attack.

Batting reinforcements come with the return of openers Imam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Huraira, replacing the injured Saim Ayub and the out-of-form Abdullah Shafique. Imam last featured in a Test match against Australia in 2023, and his return adds depth to the top order.

To manage the workload of the fast-bowling unit, Aamir Jamal, Mohammad Abbas, Mir Hamza, and Naseem Shah have been rested. Their absence paves the way for Khurram Shahzad, the recalled Mohammad Ali, and uncapped pacer Kashif Ali.The squad also sees the addition of wicketkeeper-batter Rohail Nazir, replacing Haseebullah, who suffered an injury during the Cape Town Test.

Captain Shan Masood, alongside vice-captain Saud Shakeel, will lead a mix of experience and emerging talent in a series that holds immense importance for Pakistan’s red-ball cricket aspirations. The two-match series starts on January 17, with the second Test commencing on January 25, both at Multan Cricket Stadium.

The rivalry between Pakistan and the West Indies spans 54 Test matches, with Pakistan holding a narrow edge with 21 wins compared to the West Indies’ 18. The most recent Test series between the two sides in 2021 ended in a 1-1 draw in the Caribbean.

TEST SERIES SCHEDULE

Jan 17-21 1st Test Multan Stadium

Jan 25-29 2nd Test Multan Stadium