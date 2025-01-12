The Hippocratic Oath, a cornerstone of medical ethics, traces its origins to ancient Greece, attributed to the legendary physician Hippocrates. This historic document, drafted over two millennia ago, stands as a testament to the enduring principles that underpin the medical profession. It emphasises ethical standards of care, the commitment to confidentiality, and the paramount directive to “do no harm” to patients. The Hippocratic Oath’s enduring significance lies in its enduring relevance; it has guided generations of physicians, symbolising the noble ideals of medicine and emphasising the moral responsibility to prioritise patient welfare. While its precise text has evolved, its core principles continue to shape the ethical foundations of healthcare.