PDA to host cultural family show

Monitoring Report
January 12, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR  -  The Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) has announced plans to organize a three-day “Food and Cultural Family Show” to promote local culture and provide recreational facilities for residents of Peshawar.   According to a leaflet issued by the PDA on Saturday, the event will be held from January 24 to 26 at Regi Model Town. The festival will feature various attractions, including performances by local artists, a vintage car show, a fashion designing exhibition, embroidery displays, a children’s play zone, archery, cultural music, Qawali, a cart show, and food courts. Visitors will also have the opportunity to interact with TV and film artists and enjoy band performances.  

Muhammad Naeem Khan, Director General PDA, stated that the event would offer a refreshing atmosphere and comprehensive facilities to ensure an enjoyable experience for all participants.

Monitoring Report

