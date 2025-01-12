Sunday, January 12, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

PHED appoints 25 permanent female principals to colleges for 3 years

Our Staff Reporter
January 12, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  The Punjab Higher Education Department has appointed permanent principals to 25 woman colleges. Appointments have been made to Lahore, Kasur, Nankana and Sheikhupura colleges. The principals have been appointed for a period of three years. HEC local chapter sources told APP that among these principals include Associate Professor Nazia Ikram, who  has been appointed as Principal of Government Graduate College, Wapda Town, Associate Professor Sadia Akbar has been appointed as Principal of Government Graduate College, Shalimar Town, Associate Professor Munza Mohsin has been appointed as Principal of Government Graduate College, Kahna, and Assistant Professor Abida Bukhari has been appointed as Principal of Government Graduate College, Islampura. Similarly, other principals include Assistant Professor Dr. Rabia Akhtar has got appointment as Principal of Government Kalyat Al-Bannat Associate College, Assistant Professor Farzana Ashfaq at Government Associate College Data Nagar, Assistant Professor Rabia Ghaffar at Government Associate College Manga Mandi. , and Assistant Professor Iram Zulfiqar as Principal at Government Graduate College Hare, Bedian.

Rain, snow intensify cold across Punjab and northern regions

The School Education Department sources said that around 100,000 posts of schoolteachers are also vacant in the province that would shortly be filled.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1736663513.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025