Poliovirus detected in sewage of 17 districts

The Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at Pakistan’s National Institute of Health has confirmed the presence of wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) in environmental samples from 17 districts already battling outbreaks.

Positive sewage samples were detected in Islamabad, Lasbela, Khuzdar, Quetta, Killa Saifullah, D.G. Khan, Barkhan, Sibi, Dukki, Mastung, Lakki Marwat, Bahawalpur, Gujranwala, Noshki, Kech, Rahim Yar Khan, and Lahore.

Experts highlighted that positive sewage samples signal the virus’s presence in the environment but not necessarily paralytic cases. These samples also serve as critical indicators for the effectiveness of polio vaccination efforts.

Pakistan’s final sub-national polio campaign for 2024 fell short of its target, with 1,122,537 children left unvaccinated. Of the 36,360,037 children targeted, 35,712,922 were vaccinated, achieving 98% coverage.

Approximately 739,201 children were unavailable during the campaign, and 71,330 parents refused vaccination. The campaign ultimately left 302,006 children without immunization.