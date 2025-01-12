Sunday, January 12, 2025
Protection of life, property of all citizens living in Pakistan top priority of govt: Mohsin

Interior Minister meets with British High Commissioner Jane Marriott

Our Staff Reporter
January 12, 2025
ISLAMABAD  -  Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met with British High Commissioner Jane Marriott, the Ministry of Interior said on Saturday.

During the meeting, Naqvi highlighted that the Pakistani nation and security forces had made immense sacrifices in the war against terrorism. He said Pakistan’s brave nation bravely confronted the menace of terrorism and continued to do so. He emphasized that the protection of life and property of all citizens living in Pakistan was the top priority of the government. The interior minister highlighted that no action was being taken against any foreign national residing in Pakistan with valid documents, while others having no legal papers would face action. “Pakistan values its longstanding relations with the UK,” he asserted. The British high commissioner expressed her desire to enhance cooperation with Pakistan in various fields.

