PRU holds Annual General Council Meeting, highlights achievements and future plans

LAHORE - The Pakistan Rugby Union (PRU) convened its annual general council meeting in Lahore, attended by key officials and stakeholders from across the country and abroad. The meeting, led by PRU President Chaudhry Arif Saeed, showcased the Union’s achievements and outlined future initiatives to further strengthen rugby in Pakistan. The prominent attendees included Fawzi Khawaja, PRU Chairman, Muhammad Haroon, Treasurer, Rizwan Malik, Asia Rugby Vice President, Mohsin Iqbal, Punjab Rugby President, Shireen Hina, Executive Committee Member, Women’s Wing Representatives from KPK, Balochistan, Sindh, South Punjab, and Islamabad. The international participation was also notable, with Asia Rugby representative Anatoly joining via Zoom. PRU President Arif Saeed lauded the PRU’s exceptional organization of international and domestic rugby events in 2024, including Pakistan’s participation in the Nepal 7s and successful hosting of the Men’s and Women’s 7s Championships. He highlighted the completion of the Servis Rugby League 15 and its continuation this year. He emphasized the trust and confidence shown by World Rugby and Asia Rugby in Pakistan’s rugby development. He noted PRU’s focus on grassroots initiatives, particularly in Under-19, Under-18, and women’s rugby programs. The house also approved Minutes of the previous AGM and Financial accounts for 2022-23 and 2023-24. General Secretary Salman Muzaffar Sheikh provided a comprehensive briefing on last year’s events and sponsorships, announcing expanded representation and events for women in 2025.

A presentation highlighted the growing popularity of rugby in South Punjab and KPK, furthering the PRU’s commitment to spreading the sport across Pakistan.

Arif Saeed expressed pride in PRU’s adherence to organizational discipline and on-ground activities. He reiterated the federation’s commitment to expanding rugby’s reach and ensuring inclusivity, particularly for women and youth.