PSO collaborates with D&B to enhance its supply chain

KARACHI - Dun & Bradstreet Pakistan (D&B) has partnered with Pakistan State Oil Company Limited (PSO) to enhance PSO’s supplier risk management capabilities. Through this collaboration, the PSO will leverage D&B’s expertise to make informed, data-driven decisions on its suppliers.

D&B Risk Analytics will empower PSO to gain unparalleled visibility into its suppliers, enabling the company to conduct comprehensive due diligence and risk assessments, monitor key business indicators in real-time, and implement robust screening processes. By leveraging these capabilities, PSO will be able to proactively identify and mitigate potential risks in their supply chains, ensuring the integrity and resilience of their operations.

“Our goal is to empower businesses of all industries across Pakistan through our comprehensive Risk & Data Analytics services for continual business growth,” said Zubair Qureshi, Chief Business Officer, D&B Pakistan.

He added that D&B Risk Analytics is a robust enterprise solution for organizations seeking a comprehensive due diligence framework for their entire business ecosystem. “Given the vast application of Risk Analytics, companies can have a 360-degree view of their third parties,” said Zubair. It is pertinent to note that D&B Pakistan is part of the Dun & Bradstreet Worldwide Network. Dun & Bradstreet, a leading global provider of business decision-making data and analytics, enables companies worldwide to improve their business performance. Over 90% of Fortune 500 companies use Dun & Bradstreet’s data to make informed decisions.