‘PTI committed to resolving issues through negotiations’

Our Staff Reporter
January 12, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Mardan  -  Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Zeeshan Khanzada said on Saturday that PTI is committed to resolving issues through negotiations. Speaking at the Mardan Press Club, he revealed that talks have begun on the directives of party chairman Imran Khan but added that if Khan calls for protests, party workers are ready.  

Senator Khanzada emphasized that Imran Khan, despite facing fabricated cases, continues to respect the law by appearing in courts. Congratulating the newly elected cabinet of the Mardan Press Club, he asserted that Khan’s popularity remains undiminished, and the masses still support him.  

The senator criticized the government, alleging that elections were not transparent and that the country is being mismanaged. He stressed that PTI’s protests aim to press the government for fair solutions. He dismissed claims that Khan seeks an NRO, stating the party’s stance against political compromise.  

Rain, snow intensify cold across Punjab and northern regions

He demanded the release of workers arrested on May 9 and November 26 and called for a judicial commission to investigate these events. He warned that if the government does not take negotiations seriously, PTI will reconsider its approach.  

Addressing the Kurram situation, Khanzada urged non-political resolutions through jirga decisions. He affirmed the provincial government’s commitment to resolving the issue and reiterated that the public supports Khan for his anti-corruption struggle.

