PTI negotiating team to meet Imran Khan in jail today

The PTI’s negotiating committee has been granted permission to meet the party’s founder in Adiala Jail at 2:00 PM on Sunday (today).

According to the details, government authorities informed PTI leadership late Saturday night about the approval. The seven-member committee plans to consult with the founder regarding the third round of dialogue with the government.

Speaker of the National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq clarified that facilitating such meetings is the government’s responsibility, not his. He stated he is ready to convene a negotiating committee meeting when requested by both sides, requiring only a one- or two-day notice.

Sadiq reiterated his role is to facilitate dialogue between the government and opposition, not to arrange meetings for PTI leaders with their founder.