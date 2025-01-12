PTI says ready for third round of talks

ISLAMABAD - Amid hopes of a breakthrough, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday conveyed to Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq that its negotiation committee is available for a third round of talks with the coalition government anytime by today (Sunday) or tomorrow (Monday), a spokesperson of the opposition team said.

The response from the opposition party came hours after the speaker NA, who is mediating the talks between the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) led federal government, said none of the sides has formally contacted him to summon a meeting of the negotiation committees.

In a statement issued by the NA Secretariat, the speaker also said it was not his responsibility to arrange a meeting of PTI’s negotiation committee with the incarcerated party founder Imran Khan rather the government had to facilitate the same.

The government’s apparent reluctance to arrange a meeting of the opposition committee with Khan has become a major bone of contention for the past few days with the talks process aimed at lowering down political temperatures facing a stalemate.

Omar Ayub Khan, the head of the opposition’s negotiation committee, on Saturday could not establish telephonic contact with the speaker despite making such an effort, said Sahibzada Hamid Raza, the spokesperson of the PTI’s talks committee, in a statement. He added that the speaker had been informed through a message that they were available for a meeting with the government committee on January 12 or 13. Raza recalled that the government committee in the second meeting had assured them in the presence of the speaker that they would arrange their “detailed and unrestricted” meeting with former prime minister Imran Khan, on which it completely failed to do so.

“Speaker NA Sardar Ayaz Sadiq should inform the nation that the government failed to fulfil its commitment,” he said. He added that Khan was not a convicted prisoner, rather he was under trial. Under the law, this is the privilege of the jailed leader that he should be allowed to meet with us in an unrestricted atmosphere keeping in view the principles of privacy,” he said, adding that it was possible by ensuring the security arrangements. Raza, who is chairman of his own party Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), warned that they would suspend the talks’ process if the government did not constitute an impartial and independent judicial commission to investigate violent incidents of May 9 and November 26 after the third meeting. Earlier, both sides met on December 23 and January 2

“PTI’s negotiation committee will submit its demands in writing in the next meeting,” the spokesperson said.

Separately, senior PTI leader and former speaker NA Asad Qaiser accused PML-N leaders including Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz of deliberately sabotaging efforts for dialogue through their statements.

“(They are misunderstood) if they through such behaviour want to give us a message that we are begging for talks,” he said, adding that their aggressive remarks against PTI only create mistrust. I want to make it clear that we have agreed to sit on the negotiation table only for the sake of Pakistan, he added.

Qaiser underlined that the PTI had narrowed down its demands with the government to push the country forward. “Given the current state of affairs including border tensions, a failing economy, and widespread despair, we have tried to take a step forward for Pakistan’s sake,” he said.

He emphasized that they were not intimidated by someone but made a compromise for national interest by agreeing to sit with their archrivals. He said the government had assured them of a meeting with the PTI founder, but now they were resorting to excuses. “We want constitutional supremacy, an independent judiciary, civilian supremacy and a strong parliament in Pakistan,” he stated, adding that they would continue with their struggle to achieve these goals.