Punjab, KP Governors call on Faryal Talpur

karachi - The Governors of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sardar Saleem Haider and Faisal Karim Kundi, along with senior party leaders from Punjab, called on the central president of the Pakistan People’s Party Women Wing, Faryal Talpur, at Zardari House on Saturday.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, PPP Punjab leaders Qamar Zaman Kaira, Nadeem Afzal Chan, Chaudhry Manzoor, and others were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Faryal Talpur said that the PPP aims to resolve all of the country’s issues in line with the vision of President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Faryal Talpur emphasized that only strong and sincere leadership, like that of President Zardari and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto, can lead Pakistan toward a prosperous future.

She also said that the doors of the Pakistan People’s Party are always open to all democratic forces and individuals. PPP is actively working to strengthen the federal democratic system, promote tolerance and equality in society, and ensure the welfare of the people, she added.