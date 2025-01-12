Rain, snow intensify cold across Punjab and northern regions

Rain in Lahore and various cities of Punjab has brought a significant drop in temperatures while easing foggy conditions.

Cities including Kasur, Nankana Sahib, and Sahiwal reported showers, adding to the winter chill.

In northern areas, snowfall blanketed Kashmir, Murree, and Galiyat, creating scenic landscapes. Severe cold gripped Azad Kashmir, with temperatures plummeting to -21°C in Taobat and -13°C in Leh. Other areas like Skardu, Hunza, and Kalam also faced sub-zero temperatures.

Heavy fog disrupted visibility, causing the closure of Motorway M4 from Pindi Bhattian to Multan and M5 from Multan to Rohri.