Sunday, January 12, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

RDA meeting reviews compliance of rules by housing schemes

Our Staff Reporter
January 12, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi  -  Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) here on Saturday held a meeting review compliance of private housing schemes with relevant rules and regulations.

The meeting was held on the directions of RDA Director General Kinza Murtaza and was chaired by Additional DG RDA Awais Manzoor Tarar.

The primary focus of the meeting was to ensure that housing schemes adhere to the Private Housing Scheme Rules and approved Layout Plans.

The meeting also reviewed the deposit of applicable fees, levies, and fines, as well as the completion of mandatory plot mortgages and the transfer of amenity plots in favor of RDA.

The ADG emphasized the importance of regulatory compliance and the timely payment of dues, reiterating RDA’s commitment to maintaining transparency and upholding legal and environmental standards.

Rain, snow intensify cold across Punjab and northern regions

Key RDA officers, including representatives from Engineering, Estate Management, Planning, and Building Control departments, attended the meeting. The authority resolved to take swift action to streamline processes while ensuring strict compliance with all regulations. 

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1736663513.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025