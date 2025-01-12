RDA meeting reviews compliance of rules by housing schemes

Rawalpindi - Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) here on Saturday held a meeting review compliance of private housing schemes with relevant rules and regulations.

The meeting was held on the directions of RDA Director General Kinza Murtaza and was chaired by Additional DG RDA Awais Manzoor Tarar.

The primary focus of the meeting was to ensure that housing schemes adhere to the Private Housing Scheme Rules and approved Layout Plans.

The meeting also reviewed the deposit of applicable fees, levies, and fines, as well as the completion of mandatory plot mortgages and the transfer of amenity plots in favor of RDA.

The ADG emphasized the importance of regulatory compliance and the timely payment of dues, reiterating RDA’s commitment to maintaining transparency and upholding legal and environmental standards.

Key RDA officers, including representatives from Engineering, Estate Management, Planning, and Building Control departments, attended the meeting. The authority resolved to take swift action to streamline processes while ensuring strict compliance with all regulations.