Rightsizing The Government

On 7 January, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb held a press conference to announce that, submitting to the demand of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), around 150,000 vacant budgeted posts would be abolished, alongside rightsizing ten ministries. Ironically, in a country that must reduce expenditure, merely abolishing self-created vacant posts is publicised as a great feat.

The rightsizing of the federal government is part of the Structural Benchmark of the ongoing IMF programme. The government must introduce amendments to the Civil Servants Act of 1973 to relieve government servants from their services. The amendments would reflect the intent of the government: whether or not to continue with the oversized bureaucracy.

There is a strident tussle to protect sectoral interests. This is a major reason for resisting reforms. That is, the rightsizing of the bureaucracy must be matched with the rightsizing of the military’s posts and budget. For instance, while the federal government is bent on reducing the size of the bureaucracy to cut expenditure, the Economic Coordination Committee of the cabinet, headed by Finance Minister Aurangzeb, approved Rs 2 billion (upfront as a one-time cost) for the Ministry of Defence on 6 January—to enable Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) to combat fake news. The funding was anybody’s guess, as the premise called “digital terrorism” had already been created and duly vocalised. The rest had to fall into place. Furthermore, a recurring budget of Rs 1.6 billion annually would also be allocated to support ISPR’s system. Apparently, the war against terrorism has entered the sphere of social media, which by implication has rendered state institutions insecure.

Efforts to extract money from the federal budget lead to a question: where will the funds be generated from? Taxpayers are being squeezed. The cost of living has become exorbitant. According to the State Bank of Pakistan’s External Debt and Liabilities Report 2024, a grim picture is evident. Compared to US $129.760 billion on 30 September 2023, Pakistan’s total external debt and liabilities reached US $133.455 billion on 30 September 2024. Of this, in 2024, Pakistan owed US $6.99 billion to the Paris Club, US $39.903 billion to multilateral donors, US $9.246 billion to the IMF, and US $6.800 billion to international bonds such as Eurobonds and Sukuks, whereas foreign exchange liabilities stood at US $12.042 billion.

In December 2024, under the Inter-Governmental Commercial Transactions Act of 2022, the federal cabinet approved the sale of 15% shares in the Reko Diq project to Saudi Arabia for a mere US $540 million. The federal and Balochistan governments collectively own 50% of the project’s shares. The amount will be paid in two instalments: US $330 million and US $210 million, each upon the transfer of shares. The rest of the shares are retained by Barrick Gold, a Canada-based international mining company. Selling these shares indicates desperation to secure funds to run the country. A similar concern applies to the privatisation of Pakistan International Airlines.

Recently, the IMF approved two major provisions to ease the sale of PIA: first, the abolishment of the 18% sales tax on acquiring new aircraft to upgrade the fleet; and second, the sale of PIA (with the transfer of financial losses but) without transferring inherited liabilities. It is expected that PIA’s upgradation and debt-free status will facilitate its sale to the private sector. That is, the national flag carrier is on the way out. The reason is simple: PIA is a victim of mismanagement, compromising its operational quality and reducing its financial soundness. Pakistan has been relegated to selling its national assets to meet rising internal expenditure and service external debt.

Pakistan also relies heavily on foreign remittances. According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), in the last fiscal year (2023–24), workers’ remittances were around US $30 billion. These are projected to reach US $35 billion in the current fiscal year (2024–25). Moreover, in 2024, the Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment revealed that, since 2022, the emigration rate of highly skilled professionals had increased to 5% from 2%, while the proportion of highly educated emigrants remained steady at 3%. Nevertheless, the dilemma attached to the emigration of the highly educated and skilled class—comprising mostly doctors and computer engineers—is that this class tends to settle abroad and reinvest its money there. It is mostly the labour (semi-skilled and semi-educated) class that sends remittances to Pakistan to support their families (siblings, parents, and children).

There is a bitter contest between the bureaucracy and the military not only to protect their respective institutions from rightsizing but also to secure funds from the federal government under one excuse or another. The cost is being paid not only by Pakistan, but also by ordinary Pakistanis. This is why a trend of leaving Pakistan is being witnessed among both the highly and semi-educated classes.

Dr Qaisar Rashid

The writer is a freelance columnist. He can be reached at qaisarrashid @yahoo.com