Sunday, January 12, 2025
Schools to reopen tomorrow

Our Staff Reporter
January 12, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  Punjab School Education Department Secretary Khalid Nazir Watto has officially dismissed the rumors circulating about an extension to the winter holidays. In a statement issued here on Saturday, he clarified that the notification going viral on social media regarding holidays extension was fake and that there was no proposal under consideration to extend the winter break. Khalid Nazir Watto stated that the schools would reopen on January 13, Monday, as previously scheduled.He urged parents, teachers, and other stakeholders to ignore any misinformation being shared on social media and to verify all news through the official channels of the Punjab Education Department. The secretary emphasized that any official announcement regarding educational matters, including school holidays or policy changes, will be made through the Education Department’s verified social media accounts. He urged the public to rely solely on the official “School Education Department Punjab” page for accurate information and updates.

Our Staff Reporter

