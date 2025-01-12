Security forces eliminate nine terrorists in North Waziristan operations: ISPR

Security forces successfully eliminated nine terrorists in two separate operations in North Waziristan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), a planned operation was carried out in Dosalli based on intelligence reports about terrorist activity in the area. Six terrorists were killed, and two others were apprehended during the operation.

In another intelligence-based operation in Isham, three terrorists were neutralized following an intense exchange of fire, while two others sustained injuries.

Weapons and ammunition were recovered from the slain terrorists, who were reportedly involved in numerous attacks against security forces and the targeted killings of innocent civilians.

The ISPR further stated that sanitization operations are ongoing to eliminate any remaining terrorist presence in the area.