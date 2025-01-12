Chairman Senate Gillani calls for comprehensive approach to advance cause of girls' education

Chairman Senate Yousaf Raza Gillani has called for embracing a comprehensive approach to advance the cause of girls' education.

Addressing the concluding session of two-day International Conference on Girls' Education in Muslim Communities: Challenges and Opportunities, in Islamabad today (Sunday), he emphasized this approach should combine collaborative action, resource development and community engagement. He said equally important is enhancing infrastructure by establishing schools equipped with all facilities. Community awareness can dismantle cultural barriers and promote the value of education.

The Chairman Senate said scholarships for marginalized girls will provide them the financial support to pursue education.

Yousaf Raza Gillani said the Senate of Pakistan will support all efforts to remove barriers to girls' education through better laws, strong oversight and collaboration with educators and international partners.

In his remarks on the occasion, Secretary General of Rabita Alam-e-Islami, Muhammad Bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa, stated that Muslim scholars from all schools of thought are united in emphasizing the importance of education for girls and have refuted misconceptions surrounding it. He said we are committed to make Islamabad declaration tangible and sustainable and an international charter.

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui expressed Pakistan's commitment to ensuring quality education to every child. He noted that girls' education is not just a moral imperative but an economic necessity.

Nobel Peace laureate Malala Yousafzai called on the international community to tackle the global crisis of girls’ education, saying educated women play a vital role in building a thriving society.

She regretted that Israel has decimated the entire education system in Gaza, destroying ninety percent of schools. She said the Palestinian children have lost their lives and future.

Voicing concerns over the situation of girls in Afghanistan, Malala Yousafzai said the country's policies do not reflect the teachings of Islam. She said the Afghan women and girls must be free to shape their own future, calling upon the Muslim leaders to raise their voice for their rights. She said we must speak for what Islam stands for.

The ceremony concluded with a series of international partnership agreements aimed at advancing the cause of girls' education.