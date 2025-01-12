Shavaiz Irfan selected for PCB’s Strike Force Specialist Camp

LAHORE - Khizra Cricket Club’s hard-hitting batter Shavaiz Irfan has been selected for the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Strike Force Specialist Camp. A total of 25 players from across the country have been chosen for this three-month camp. Lahore Region players Muhammad Ikhlaq and Muhammad Faiq have also secured spots in the camp. The selected players are required to report to the National Cricket Academy today (Monday), with the camp officially starting on January 13 under the supervision of former all-rounder Abdul Razzaq. The PCB has issued directives to all Grade 1 departments participating in the President’s Trophy to release the selected players for the duration of the camp. LRCA President Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed, extended his best wishes to the selected players, emphasizing the importance of such initiatives.