Sunday, January 12, 2025
Shopkeepers charged over Rs140,000 fine

Shopkeepers charged over Rs140,000 fine
NEWS WIRE
January 12, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

BAHAWALPUR  -  The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Bahawalpur region charged several shopkeepers over Rs 140,000 fine for selling substandard food items. Official sources said that under the supervision of Shahzad Khan, Director PFA South, various teams examined quality of food items at Ghalla Mandi, Firdous Market, and Grinding Market and milk sale points. The PFA teams found sale of low quality food items and milk and imposed Rs 140,000 fine on them. The teams discarded 1,520-litre substandard milk, 45 kilograms red chilies and other items.

