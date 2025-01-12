Sunday, January 12, 2025
Sindh receives first rainfall of winter

Our Staff Reporter
January 12, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  The mercury drops after first winter rainfall in various cities and towns of Sindh, a local TV reported on Saturday. Mirpur Khas, Sanghar and scores of other cities received winter rainfall that increased the cold and frosty weather.

Minimum temperature in Sindh recorded five Celsius in ancient city of Mohen Jo Daro, the Met Office said in its weather report. The Met Office has also forecast rainfall in Lahore, Kasur, Sialkot, Narowal and other districts of Punjab today. “Galliyat and some adjoining areas could also receive rain or snowfall”. Met Office denies snowfall forecast for Central Punjab

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) in a clarification denied social media reports, which claimed the coldest days and nights of Pakistan’s history from January 12 to 15. The Met Office also denied unsubstantiated and baseless reports about likely snowfall in various districts of central Punjab like the Saudi Arabia. “Snowfall is unlikely in central districts of Punjab owing to their geographic and climatic situation,” Met Office said.

Our Staff Reporter

