LARKANA - Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto (SMBB) Medical University, Larkana orginazed a grand and colorful event called Alumni Evening in honor of the graduating students of colleges and institutes affiliated to SMBB Medical University, Larkana in Chandka Medical College Larkana on Saturday.

Free food stalls, media wall, mushaira and music concert were also organized in the ceremony. The enthusiasm of the graduating students could be seen in the ceremony. Expressed and took a group photo together.

Addressing the function, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Nusrat Shah said, “I welcome Chandka and the graduating students of the university to return home, she added, “I am happy to know that alumni of Chandka Medical College, Larkana, have paid back their alma mater, with Ex-Batch Four is topping the list, along with Ex-Batch Seventeen and Golden Group. Students are involved and it is a happy future and I will be happier when all the graduating students come forward to pay back their alma mater.

As a representative of Batch 4, Prof. Dr Sher Muhammad Shaikh said that we owe our alma mater a debt and they cannot repay the debt, but they are trying a little to pay back our alma mater and their people. He further said that whatever we are today is because of our alma mater and teachers. Principal Chandka Medical College Prof. Dr Zamir Ahmed Soomro, representing Beach Seventeen, said that it is surprising that only Some Beaches have the passion to pay back their alma mater, taking care of one’s alma mater is the duty of every student who today holds some high position because of his or her alma mater. Addressing the event, Deputy Commissioner Larkana Dr Sharjeel Noor Chana said that I am proud to be a graduate of Chandka Medical College and I owe all the credit goes to my teachers and my alma mater. In the ceremony, Batch Four, Batch Seventeen and Golden Group were awarded with awards.

The participants said that today, meeting our teachers and coming to alma mater it seems like the old times have returned, In the ceremony, Chairman Organizing Committee Prof Bashir Ahmed Shaikh, welcomed all participants and esteemed faculty to honor this evening and also thanked the entire organizing committee for organizing a wonderful event. Secretary of Alumni Evening 2025, All participated alumni, officers and guests of this evening.