SSP Tariq Aziz appointed DPO Jhelum

GUJAR KHAN - SSP Muhammad , a BSP-19 officer, has been appointed as the new District Police Officer (DPO) in Jhelum district. Aziz succeeds SP Nasir Mahmood Bajwa, who previously held the DPO position. According to sources, SSP Aziz was working as Additional Director Admin of the Special Police Unit (SPU) in Punjab, while SP Bajwa has been appointed in his place. Police sources in Jhelum district, while talking to The Nation, appreciated the services of SP Bajwa, who served as DPO for two years and left behind positive reforms and community engagement.

“Holding three sessions of open-court forums at his office and different police stations of the district was the daily routine of SP Bajwa, and this move enhanced the trust of the public in police,” said a police officer posted in Jhelum.

Almost all police stations of the district were renovated with state-of-the-art infrastructure by SP Bajwa during his two-year stint as DPO in Jhelum, he added, saying that educated and young officers were appointed as station house officers by him.

Meanwhile, SP Hafiz Kamran Asghar, who was currently serving as SSP Operations in Rawalpindi, has been posted as DPO Bahawalpur.