Taimur’s unbeaten century helps PTV down SNGPL late on day four

LAHORE - Pakistan’s Television’s (PTV) Taimur Khan smashed an unbeaten 108 off 106 balls to help his team beat Sui Northern Gas Pipelines (SNGPL) by four wickets late on day four at the HPC Oval Ground, Karachi on Saturday. PTV chased a stiff target of 335 in 67 overs with little time left in the day. PTV had slipped to 122-5, when Taimur was joined by skipper Amad Butt as the duo went on to collect 210 runs for the sixth wicket to overpower the SNGPL bowlers. Amad fell six runs short of century returning for a 120-ball 94 hitting nine fours and one six.Taimur, batting at No.6, smashed nine fours and six sixes in his match-winning knock. Earlier, SNGPL could only add 20 runs to their overnight score before getting bowled out for 261 in 62 overs.

At the SBP Complex, Oil and Gas Development Authority (OGDCL) beat State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) by 128 runs. Chasing 369 to win, SBP continued from their overnight score of 84-2 and were bundled out for 240-9 with opening batter Zain Abbas not available to bat. SBP’s Fawad Alam struck his 45th first-class century but in vain as he returned for 106 off 242 balls hitting eight fours. For OGDCL, Mushtaq Ahmed picked up four wickets while Mohammad Sarwar Afridi and Mohammad Amir Khan dismissed two batters each.

KRL fell for a paltry 140-9 after resuming from overnight score of 98-4 in pursuit of a mammoth 431-run target at the NBP Sports Complex. Ali Shafique was not available to bat due to illness. WAPDA’s Mohammad Adil returned figures of 4-44 while skipper Khalid Usman picked up two wickets to hand their team a 290-run win. At the National Bank Stadium, Eshaal Associates made light work of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) team by bowling them out for 213 in 64.5 overs to win by 192 runs. HEC’s had resumed from their overnight score of 136-5 in 40 overs. Eshaal’s Usman Tariq picked up his maiden first-class five-for in 15 overs giving away 62 runs.