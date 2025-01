SEOUL - Thousands of South Koreans gathered for rival demonstrations in the capital on Saturday, as investigators prepare another attempt to arrest suspended President Yoon Suk Yeol over his short-lived martial law decree. Yoon resisted arrest in a standoff between his guards and investigators last week after his failed December 3 power grab plunged South Korea into its worst political crisis in decades. Protesters both for and against Yoon were scheduled to gather in sub-zero conditions.