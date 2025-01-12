Traffic police hold road safety workshop for Bykea, rickshaw drivers

Rawalpindi - City traffic police here on Saturday organised a road safety workshop for drivers of Rickshaw and Bykea riding service at the traffic headquarters.

To ensure safe traffic for all road users, the police have regularly been organising trainings and awareness workshops for different stakeholders in the city, noted a press release. The workshop on the topic of road safety and traffic rules was held at the main hall of the traffic police headquarters under the supervision of Chief Traffic Officer Benish Fatima.

Speaking to the participants of the workshop, the CTO highlighted the need of cooperation between the traffic police and public to ensure safety for road users. She said the session was held to underline the responsibilities and problems of people driving rickshaws and Bykeas in Rawalpindi.

The workshop urged the participants to follow the relevant rules and minimize traffic violations. The CTO highlighted the need to obtain driving licenses through legal means. She asked the participants to avoid wrong parking on the road to make it easy for traffic to flow smoothly. The CTO maintained that the police were all ears to both positive and negative comments from all road users as the feedback always helped improve road safety.

The workshop was also addressed by DSP traffic headquarters and licensing and in-charges of all relevant branches. The in-charges briefed the participants about how to obtain a driving license, meaning of different road-safety signs, and issuance tickets on violations. The organisers used videos and road signs to make the participants understand relevant traffic rules. During the question and answer session, the participants were allowed to ask all sorts of questions and share their good and bad experiences while being on the road.

Meanwhile, the CTO posted additional staff to ensure smooth flow of traffic on Range Road where repair work is going on. The traffic police appealed to the commuters to follow the directions of traffic wardens and not to violate lane line rule.