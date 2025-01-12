Tributes paid to poet Ibn-e-Insha

ISLAMABAD - The 47th death anniversary of eminent Urdu poet and travelogue writer Ibn-e-Insha was observed on Saturday by paying glowing tribute to him. Born in Jalandhar district of Indian Punjab in 1927, he later migrated to Pakistan. Ibn-e-Insha’s poetry was simple but had depth. The real cause of his popularity was his humorous poetry and columns. His humorous books are “Khumar-e-Gandum” and “Urdu Ki Aakhri Kitaab”. His collection of letters is titled “Khat Insha Jee Kay”.

Ibn-e-Insha was awarded Presidential Pride of Performance Award in 1978. He died on January 11, 1978 and was laid to rest in Karachi.