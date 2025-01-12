Sunday, January 12, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Tributes paid to poet Ibn-e-Insha

47th death anniversary

Tributes paid to poet Ibn-e-Insha
NEWS WIRE
January 12, 2025
Newspaper, Lifestyle & Entertainment

ISLAMABAD  - The 47th death anniversary of eminent Urdu poet and travelogue writer Ibn-e-Insha was observed on Saturday by paying glowing tribute to him. Born in Jalandhar district of Indian Punjab in 1927, he later migrated to Pakistan. Ibn-e-Insha’s poetry was simple but had depth. The real cause of his popularity was his humorous poetry and columns. His humorous books are “Khumar-e-Gandum” and “Urdu Ki Aakhri Kitaab”. His collection of letters is titled “Khat Insha Jee Kay”.

 Ibn-e-Insha was awarded Presidential Pride of Performance Award in 1978. He died on January 11, 1978 and was laid to rest in Karachi.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1736577358.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025