Sunday, January 12, 2025
Truma centres head visits Larkana, reviewes medical facilities with staff

January 12, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

LARKANA  - Chief Operating Officer Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Institute of Trauma centres Sindh Dr Muhammad Sabir Memon reached the trauma center Larkana on Saturday and visited various wards, operation theater, ICU, consultant and orthopedics ward and met the admitted patients and discussed the medical facilities provided to them. Later, he met the Vice Chancellor of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University Larkana and Chairperson of Hospital Management Professor Dr Nusrat Shah, Principal Chandka Hospital Larkana. Prof. Dr Zamir Soomro and Chandka Medical Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Niaz Ahmad Dahar met and discussed in detail the medical facilities provided to the patients, including the employee issues, while the Trauma Center Larkana completed five years.

