Two-day intellectual gathering starts at Alhamra

LAHORE - The Alhamra lit up with brilliance on the opening day of the 8th Afkar-e-TazaThinkFest, a spectacular two-day intellectual gathering that mesmerized attendees with its vibrant ambiance and stimulating scholarly discourse. Kicking off on January 11th, the event became a dynamic hub for policymakers, analysts, academics, environmentalists, avid readers, and literary enthusiasts. It fostered profound discussions, deep explorations, and the exchange of groundbreaking ideas, creating an environment of intellectual vibrancy and creativity. This year’s festival brought together a stellar lineup of luminaries, including renowned filmmaker Mira Nair, celebrated author Mohsin Hamid, esteemed diplomat Hina Rabbani Khar, prominent economist Miftah Ismail, and visionary policymaker Rashid Mahmood Langrial. Their presence elevated the event, drawing wide acclaim and sparking thought-provoking debates. Over the weekend, Think Fest 2025 will deliver an unparallel experience with compelling book launches, insightful panel discussions, inspiring artistic exhibitions, and lively conversations. Key topics include the geopolitics of technology, climate change narratives from the Global South, and the transformative power of storytelling in shaping global perspectives. Adding a cultural flourish, the festival feature a vibrant Lohri celebration at the scenic Alhamra Gardens, infusing the scholarly atmosphere with joyous tradition and festive charm. Think Fest 2025 emerge as a beacon of innovation, creativity, and transformative thinking.

With free entry, it welcomes individuals from all walks of life, offering an inclusive and accessible space for the exchange of knowledge and ideas.

The second day of the event will commence today at 11AM, providing attendees with a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in a rich tapestry of thought and culture.