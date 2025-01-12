Two trams collide in France’s Strasbourg, 20 injured

Strasbourg, France - Two trams collided in a tunnel in the eastern French city of Strasbourg on Saturday, injuring at least twenty people, the authorities said. Strasbourg was the first major French city to re-introduce its tram service, in 1994. Since then, there have been no major accidents. “Twenty people” have been injured, said a spokesman for the prefecture, citing a preliminary estimate. He added that the cause of the accident had not yet been established. The trams collided near Strasbourg’s rail station. A large security perimeter has been set up in front of the station, where numerous ambulances have taken up position, according to an AFP journalist at the scene. A video posted by a witness on social media shows a chaotic scene with the two trams significantly damaged in the tunnel near the station. One of the trams appears to have derailed as a result of the impact.